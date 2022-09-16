Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop.

Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on County Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.

She’s accused of having about 2.5 ounces of fentanyl, a half ounce of cocaine, 3.6 ounces of crack cocaine, and one pound of crystal methamphetamine.

All told, police say, the drugs are worth $63,500.

Huckle was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was being held pending arraignment.

Police say it’s an open investigation and more charges and arrests are possible.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.