Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

Renee Huckle
Renee Huckle(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop.

Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on County Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.

She’s accused of having about 2.5 ounces of fentanyl, a half ounce of cocaine, 3.6 ounces of crack cocaine, and one pound of crystal methamphetamine.

All told, police say, the drugs are worth $63,500.

Huckle was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was being held pending arraignment.

Police say it’s an open investigation and more charges and arrests are possible.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
Trevor Harrell convicted graphic.
Black River man found guilty on sex charges
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the...
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County
Police lights
Parishville man accused of stealing rifles

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Pasta with Apples, Bacon, and Blue Cheese
Watertown Farm & Craft Market
Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
Jefferson County SPCA: Zeus
General Brown's Ainsley Fuller is poised to score in a girls' soccer contest against Lowville...
Highlights & scores: Boys & girls on the pitch