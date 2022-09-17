17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7.

Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street.

The festival is held in Lowville every year because Kraft Heinz’s, the nation’s largest cream cheese plant, calls the village home.

If loving cheese were a contest, Lowville would certainly be in the running for grand prize.

On Saturday, hundreds took to the streets for the town’s 17th annual Cream Cheese Festival. They travel for crafts, vendors, and of course, the return of it’s iconic giant cheesecake.

“After the past few years, people are looking for some sense of normalcy. If that comes in the form of a giant cheesecake, we’re ready to provide it, " said Jeremiah Papineau, Chairman, Lowville Cream Cheese Festival.

The hefty helping came courtesy of a 10 person team at Lowville’s Kraft-Heinz cheese plant.

Kraft officials say that building the 1,100 pound cheesecake was a cakewalk.

“Hundred pounds of graham crackers and about 1000 pounds of cheese. Ready to eat cheesecake. It only took us about 4 hours,” said Brian Norton, Production Manager, Kraft Heinz cheese plant.

The first cut came from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Then cakemakers switched to a more industrial method and every attendee was treated to a free piece of cheesecake.

“We just got up here. I looked back there and saw the giant American flag. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know if it was going to be a big ball or some other shape. It’s pretty incredible, said Nathan English, festival attendee.

Now back to its full capacity, guests say they’re thrilled with how this year’s event turned out.

“It’s such a great festival. People take it for granted that it’s not going to be as awesome as it is. We come every year and have a great time,” said Suzanne Kennedy, festival attendee.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.