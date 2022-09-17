Friday Sports: Friday night lights features plenty of north country football

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - In Section 3 football from Adams, the South Jeff Spartans hosted Westhill Friday.

South Jeff scores on their first possession as Issac Quonce takes the handoff and it’s off to the races. 39 yards for the score, tying the game at 6.

In the 2nd quarter, South Jeff takes the lead as Cobin O’Brien hits Landon LaDuke for the 26 yard touchdown: 14-6 Spartans.

South Jeff falls to Westhill 27-20.

In Section 3 football, Indian River was at Syracuse Tech.

In the 2nd quarter, Ethan Hattori punches it in as Indian River ups its lead to 14.

Late in the 2nd quarter, it was Kane Lynch finding paydirt.

Indian River rolls past Syracuse Tech 40-6.

In Section 3 football from Dexter, the General Brown Lions met Southern Hills.

The Lions get on the board in the 1st when Kaleb Natali takes the pitch and strolls in to put General Brown up 7-0.

In the 2nd quarter, the Lions expand on their lead when Aiden McManaman takes it in from 7 yards out: 14-0 Lions.

The Lions roll to a 45-0 win.

In Section 3 football from Lowville, the Red Raiders take on Westmoreland.

In the 3rd quarter, it was 36-0 Lowville. Sean Kelly takes it to the house for the score: 44-0 Red Raiders.

Lowville wins it 44-0.

In non-league football from Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Beavers hosted Dryden.

In the 1st quarter, Dryden takes the lead when Thomas Coates takes it in from 5 yards: 6-0 Dryden.

Beaver River comes back to beat Dryden 7-6.

In N.A.C. football, St. Lawrence Central was at Massena.

On the opening kickoff, the Raiders’ DeShawn Walton takes the kick and rambles 95 yards for the touchdown: 7-0 Raiders.

Then it was Walton taking the handoff and scoring from 10 yards out: 14-0.

Colden Hardy takes the handoff and plows in from 2 yards out as Massena blanks St. Lawrence Central 53-0.

In N.A.C. football, Potsdam hosted Malone.

Huskies quarterback Logan Peck scrambles to the house from 36 yards out: 8-0.

Then it was Keegan McArdle with the 14 yard touchdown run: 16-0 Huskies.

Then it was Brody Hughes from 8 yards out, but Malone beats Potsdam 46-20.

In college football, St. Lawrence hosted Morrisville.

Peyton Schmitt busts through the middle for the touchdown: 6-0 Saints.

Steve Frerichs answers with the QB keeper: 7-6 Morrisville.

The Saints go up 9-7 at the half, but Morrisville wins 17-15.

