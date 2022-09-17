Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say

Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the employee was stealing mail.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado authorities say a man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at a postal worker.

KKTV reports Stephen Teague was arrested on Thursday after police responded to a neighborhood regarding someone shooting a gun outside of a home.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Teague is accused of shooting at two people, including a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Authorities said Teague, a homeowner, believed someone was stealing his mail, and a contracted employee of the Postal Service was making deliveries in the neighborhood that day.

The sheriff’s office reported no injuries in the incident, but Teague was charged with felony menacing with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor menacing.

According to online court records, Teague did not appear to have a criminal history in Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11
Renee Huckle
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
The Top of the Square properties in downtown Watertown have been sold.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that private businesses in the...
Concealed carry signs offered in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

WWNY Blast from the Past: 1996 and the Macarena
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1996 and the Macarena
WWNY
WWNY Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored
WWNY Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
WWNY State Democrats send voters pre-filled absentee ballot applications, GOP calls it ‘dishonest’
WWNY Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion