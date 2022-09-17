State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

Damaged headstone
Damaged headstone(New York State Police Troop B)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged.

The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton.

State police say the lawn care crew found some of the property and headstones damaged and notified authorities.

It is unknown at this time if one suspect or multiple suspects are involved.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call (315) 379-0012.

Information will be kept confidential if requested.

