Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s

By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thompson Park was host to the North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Walkers flocked to the park sporting their best purple outfits and pinwheels to represent the ways that Alzheimer’s has impacted their families.

The event was used to raise awareness and money to help combat the disease and it’s just one of about 600 that will be taking place nationwide this fall.

Whether they had personal connections or were just there for support, everyone that showed up had a story to tell.

One participant who lost his grandfather to Alzheimer’s last year says the event has become very personal to him.

“It means the world to me. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness, fundraising. Get the community involved. It’s a great event,” said Chad Corey, lost grandfather to Alzheimer’s.

“Our goal is to raise $50,000. We are already $40,000 towards that goal. It’s looking to be a great event and a great day,” said Cathy James, Chapter Executive, CNY Alzheimer’s Association.

If you would still like to support the cause, you can head to to Alz.org to for more information.

