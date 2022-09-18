Carthage United Methodist Church celebrates 200 years

The sound of an organ opens the bicentennial Sunday service at Carthage United Methodist Church.
The sound of an organ opens the bicentennial Sunday service at Carthage United Methodist Church.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The sound of an organ opens the bicentennial Sunday service at Carthage United Methodist Church.

Jean Haverstock has been a faithful member of the church for nearly six decades. Forty years in the nursery ministry and 30 years as an organ player.

But, what does she love most about her congregation?

“They’re faithful to the church and to each other, and they’re friends,” said Jean Haverstock.

Pastor Frances Hemstreet says the relationships within the church are only a part of what has kept the church going for this long.

“Dedication to this community and commitment to Jesus Christ has been what I have read and what I have witnessed from the congregation here,” said Hemstreet.

It’s a dedication to the community which goes back several generations all the way to 1884, when Carthage suffered the great fire sixty years after the church was first established in 1820.

“The village fire in 1884 destroyed all of the churches in Carthage except ours, so the pastor reached out to those other congregations and said ‘You may worship in our building until you have new buildings built’ and they did that,” said Hemstreet.

To honor the milestone, the church brought in Reverend Bill Gottschalk from the Upper New York Conference.

“It’s great to know that we’ve been able to make a difference here for 200 years, and like I said in my sermon, God’s not done with this congregation yet,” said Gottschalk.

Church officials hope to keep the traditions alive for the next 200 years.

“Will. We have the will to stay together, even when we disagree with one another, we love each other, and we have the will and commitment to each other to stick together, and we have now for 200 plus years,” said Hemstreet.

A sacred place that has witnessed lines of generations and hopes to continue to bring more people together in the years ahead.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Grave marker for Austin Molnar
Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored
Mailer sent to registered Democrats
State Democrats send voters pre-filled absentee ballot applications, GOP calls it ‘dishonest’
Watertown's Butler Pavilion
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

Latest News

If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s