Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022.

She was born November 12, 1930 in Watertown, daughter of Leonard and Myrtle (Hayden) Bombard. In 1937 she moved with her parents and her sister, Shirley, to Clayton, where her parents purchased and operated what would become Bombards’ Cozy Inn on State Street.

After Jo graduated from Clayton High School, she moved to Buffalo where she worked as a secretary. She married her high school sweetheart, John W. Kehoe of Clayton on December 27, 1952 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. George E. Racette officiating. They were married for 70 years. Jo began her adventure as a military spouse and mother spending 20 years next to her husband in the US Air Force, making their homes and raising their family while stationed in Texas, California, Washington State, Alaska, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Bermuda.

Jo loved being a military wife. She loved the friends they made at each location and these friends became family. At each base their social circle always included Friday night happy hour, a tradition Jo continued throughout her life. Jo made lifelong friends with military spouses. She relished the many different traditional recipes she learned from them. These included family favorites of red sauce, braciole, tacos, yorkshire pudding, and Mrs. Hagger’s chocolate cake.

Together, Jo and John raised their family of five boys and one girl. They were often busy with the children’s activities such as football, swimming, and basketball. Upon her husband’s retirement from the USAF, they returned to Clayton in 1970. Jo returned to work as a typist for Jefferson County Social Services and retired as a caseworker.

During their retirement Jo and her husband spent their time between Clayton and Myrtle Beach, SC and then eventually Port Charlotte, FL. She enjoyed golfing, the many social gatherings with family and friends, and really enjoyed camping with her sister Shirley, husband Paul and their seven children. She loved to travel, especially cruising, which she did with her sister-in-law Eleanor. Jo was a member of the Clayton Women’s Golf League for many years.

Surviving family include Jo’s husband Mr. John Kehoe; five sons, Kevin (Elaine Reynolds) Kehoe, David (Peggy) Kehoe, Michael (Sheila) Kehoe, Rick Kehoe, and Randy (Doris) Kehoe; daughter Kelly Kehoe Nichols; Teddy the Cat; six grandchildren, Derek (fiancee Kelli) Kehoe, Zec (Kerry) Kehoe, Taylor Nichols, Adam Kehoe, Micah (fiancee Amanda) Kehoe, and Kendra Kehoe; two great grandchildren, Liam and Kai Kehoe; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Eck and Joyce Higgins; brother-in-law Joe (Rosemary) Kehoe; and nieces and nephews and their children. Her son-in-law, Mark Nichols, and sister, Shirley (Paul) Thibault, died before her.

The family would like to thank all family and friends for their care and support, especially Angela MacDougal and Linda Wilkie. The time you spent with Mom gave her much joy and love.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 24, at 10 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the C-Way Restaurant, Clayton. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to Jo’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Clayton Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.

