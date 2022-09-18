Marie B. Enslow, 98, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Marie B. Enslow, 98, a resident of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, and formerly of Evans Mills, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Enslow passed away Saturday afternoon in Watertown.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Marie B. Enslow.

