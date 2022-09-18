Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park

If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.

It’s part of the Ted Simmons Riverside Memorial Park, commemorated in memory of well known local business man Ted Simmons.

Sunday, the Simmons family, in partnership with Copenhagen CARES Collaborative, held a dedication for him. Dozens came to celebrate Simmons’ life and gathered in the center piece of the park.

The pavilion was designed and built by his family, kept up by what they call “a tree of life”.

Ted Simmons’ son, Scott, says the pavilion is not meant to only honor their father, but all of Copenhagen.

“It’s a memorial tree that we have to memorialize anybody in the town, in here, anyone in the surrounding area that wants to have something dedicated to them, so it’s our tree of life. This main tree structure holds up the entire building everything that’s here, our memories, our dreams, that you want to put up on the tree is here. This tree is for the community,” said Scott Simmons.

Simmons says he hopes the pavilion becomes a spot for people to gather. Anyone who wants a memorial carving on the tree can reach out to the Copenhagen CARES Collaborative directly.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Grave marker for Austin Molnar
Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored
Mailer sent to registered Democrats
State Democrats send voters pre-filled absentee ballot applications, GOP calls it ‘dishonest’
Watertown's Butler Pavilion
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

Latest News

Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville