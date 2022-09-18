Rain on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We will remain dry tonight as lows drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday we will see a few scattered rain showers early in the morning, but it’s as we get into the late morning hour to afternoon hours when we see the best chance for more wide spread rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

More rain will be present overnight Sunday and Monday. Rain on Monday will be heavy at times. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 70s.

Tuesday we will have a 30% of showers with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday highs will top out in the mid 70s with a 50% of showers.

Thursday highs will stay in the lower 60s with a 60% of showers.

Friday will be chill as highs staying in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.