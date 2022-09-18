Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont

Published: Sep. 18, 2022
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty.

Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies Auxiliary of Chaumont Fire Department, and served as a foster parent for 28 years, she was very involved with her community and volunteered for many organizations.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Talbot of Chaumont, NY, her children David Talbot, of Evans Mills, NY, Jennifer Talbot, of Black River, NY, Steve Talbot, of Dexter, NY, and Richard Talbot, of Dexter, NY, along with 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Florence Planty, a sister Marlyne Radley and a brother Dick Planty.

