Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime.

That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up.

Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both the Red and Black and it’s opponent Broome County disbursed on the sideline and packing up following a forfeit by the away team.

We spoke to Red and Black Head Coach George Ashcraft and asked him what happened and here’s what he had to say.

“I believe that there was an altercation between two players. Whatever was going on. It’s football, happens all the time and it got out of hand. Before you know it, you got two teams all pushing one another, screaming and yelling. Making accusations this, accusations that. After everything got settled, Broome County decided they were going to go home and play it safe,” said Ashcraft.

7 news did hear reports that a weapon may have been seen at the field but Watertown police say they believe that not to be true.

We will update this story as more information comes available.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.