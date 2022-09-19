1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Grave marker for Austin Molnar
Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored
Mailer sent to registered Democrats
State Democrats send voters pre-filled absentee ballot applications, GOP calls it ‘dishonest’
Watertown's Butler Pavilion
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns