Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is asking 7th and 8th graders to tell them what makes their community special.

It’s all part of the NNYCF’S 2022-2023 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge.

The foundation’s Mary Perrine and Watertown High School junior Maya Voss appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

Students in 7th and 8th grades in schools in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties are encouraged to select a local charity, write an essay about it, and submit an application.

Ten winners will be selected and given the chance to award a $1,000 grant to the charity of their choice.

Entries must be made online, postmarked, or hand-delivered to the foundation no later than Friday, November 4, 2022. A grant review committee will judge all entries and determine 10 winning students to present grant awards.

Eligible recipient organizations must be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties.

An announcement of winning submissions and grant awards will be made in early January.

A foundation representative will then contact winning students to schedule them to personally visit their chosen organization, learn more about its work and mission, and present their grant award.

Applications are available online at nnycf.org/givingchallenge, local schools, or the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street in Watertown.

