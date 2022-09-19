Bee Gees Gold - Tribute

At the Clayton Opera House - Saturday September 24
Bee Gees Gold - September 24, 7:30 pm
Bee Gees Gold - September 24, 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Bee Gees Gold - Tribute

Saturday, September 24, 7:30pm

Doors open at 7pm

Tickets $40/$45/$50 (Side/Center/Premium)

Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315-  686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri)

Sponsored by Allan Newell

John Acosta as Bee Gees lead singer Barry Gibb has performed in Bee Gees tributes all over the world. From his look to his falsetto, audience members will close their eyes and say it’s Barry Gibb.

Bee Gees Gold is the ultimate experience of seeing the Bee Gees live on stage in their prime, featuring the vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry), Daryl Borges (Robin) and Jeff Celentano (Maurice) as the brothers Gibb.

Backed by a live band, Bee Gees Gold recreates the look and sound of the Bee Gees from the 1960s to the late 1970s, with the unique vocals that made the trio legendary.

