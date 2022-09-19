Brian Scott Mushtare, 63, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brian Scott Mushtare, 63, was pronounced dead on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home.

Brian was born on May 9, 1959 in Lowville the son of the late Edward W. and Genevieve “Genny” (LaFlair) Mushtare. He attended Lowville Academy and worked for AMF Manufacturing for a few years.

He is survived by his three children, Scott M. Mushtare (Cortney) of Palm Coast, FL; Nichole L. Mushtare and Karissa L. (Tyler) Fahey, all of Lowville; his nine grandchildren, Noah, Brody, Seth Mushtare, Braxton Peters, Cyrus Mushtare, Kaibree and Xander Gaba, Kaideric and Onyx Fahey; his siblings, Bruce (Mary Jo); Rickey (Cindy); and Randy (Elaine) Mushtare; Janice Foote (late Jamie T.); and Terri (Jeff) Davis; his best friend, Timothy Gaba, Sr.; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Sundquist Funeral Home followed by a time of sharing.

Brian was the life of the party, he enjoyed visiting with friends and family, listening to music while reminiscing. His favorite times were those spent with his grandchildren. They meant the world to him, as he would always state “I don’t need fancy things, my most prized possessions are the beautiful gifts my children gave to me, and I’m lucky enough to be here to watch them grow”.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

