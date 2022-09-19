Bruce A. McDermott, 68, of Orleans

Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening, September 16, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening, September 16, 2022.

Bruce was born in Watertown June 15, 1954, son of Charles E. and Betty Anderson McDermott. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School, where he ran track, and played baseball, hockey, and lacrosse. After graduation he entered the US Air Force. While serving his country, Bruce continued to play hockey and for a time was stationed in Belgium. He was honorably discharged in 1976. A marriage to Rose Barney ended in divorce.

He enjoyed hunting and gardening and was an animal lover - it didn’t matter if they had fur or feathers. Bruce had played in bands around the north country, including The Third Floor Band and Moonshine.

He is survived by his two children, Jarrod G. McDermott and wife Whitney, Pulaski and Marisa C. McDermott and fiance Will Parks, Watertown; four grandchildren, Aubrie, Landyn, Maverick, and Liam; three sisters, Nancy Davis and husband Gary, LaFargeville, Mollie Field and husband Floyd, Canton, and Margaret McDermott, Watertown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Bruce was predeceased by four brothers, Robert, Frederick Sr., Charles, and Patrick McDermott and one sister Kathleen Brown.

As per Bruce’s wishes there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.v

