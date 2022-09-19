CCE offers ‘Tough Talk with Teens’ workshop

Tough Talk with Teens
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has an opportunity for parents to learn how to have difficult conversations with their teenagers.

Parenting and life skills educator Jessica Geis-Archer introduced us to “Tough Talk with Teens.” It’s a parents-only session that teaches how to be more open in these conversations.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The session is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the CCE offices at 203 North Hamilton Street.

Experts will be on hand for such topics as vaping, drugs, alcohol, mental health issues, and internet and social media safety.

You can register at ccejefferson.org/events. You can also call 315-788-8450.

