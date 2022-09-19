Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville

WOODVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Adeline Smith Ormsby will begin at 3 pm on her 9th birthday, September 24th, 2022 at the Henderson Fish & Game Club, 11837 Game Club Road, Henderson, NY 13650.

Per Adeline’s request, no black or dark clothing, only bright fun colors. Bring all the kids since it will be the birthday party she never got to have.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

