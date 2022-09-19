Flood warning issued for St. Lawrence County

(WWNY) - Excessive rain in parts of St. Lawrence County could lead to flooding Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a food warning that’s set to expire at 4 p.m.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall could cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms have dumped between 1.25 and 1.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Another inch or two could fall Monday afternoon.

Places that could be affected include Gouverneur, Oswegatchie, Fowler, Degrasse, Star Lake, Cranberry Lake, Richville, Fine, Pitcairn, Edwards, Newton Falls, South Russell, Wanakena, South Edwards, Talcville, and Fullerville.

