Gary Dillabough, 76, of Massena

Gary Dillabough, age 76, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary Dillabough, age 76, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born February 20, 1946 in Massena by his late parents, John & Violet (Oney) Dillabough.

He attended school in Colton, NY.

Gary’s first marriage ended in divorce. They had one daughter, Sherrie Lawton, that lives in Ogdensburg.

Gary remarried to Deborah (Mere) in 1970 in Massena. They share one daughter, Linda Tyo with fiancé, Wesley Shatraw, that lives in Colton, NY.

He retired from the New York Power Authority in 2002; He worked there for 33½ years.

He enjoyed hunting, walking, and going on vacation to different places like NJ & NC, Lake George, and Old Forge.

Gary is survived by his wife, Debbie, of almost 53 years; a brother, Ronald Dillabough of Browns Mills, NJ; eight grandchildren as well as seventeen great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday September 22, 2022 at 2:30pm at the Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Hospice of St Lawrence County.

Family and friends are invited to share online condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.