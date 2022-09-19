Grants for Artists in the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

$84,000 to Support Local Arts Programming

JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES.

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.

SLC Arts offers three grant opportunities:

1) The Individual Artist Grant funds the creation of new work that engages a segment of the community through a public program, such as a public exhibition or performance, and/or the inclusion of community involvement in the project’s development and creative process.

Amount: $1,000 - $2,500.

2) The Arts Education Grant supports meaningful arts education projects and the exploration of art and the artistic process.

Amount: $300 - $5,000.

3) The Community Arts Grant funds public arts experiences and fosters creative communities. Amount: $300 - $5,000.

The application deadline for all three grants is Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Want to learn how these grants can support YOUR work and impact YOUR community? Attend a free info session to learn more! First-time applicants are REQUIRED to attend an info session prior to submitting an application, but all are encouraged to do so. A schedule is available at slcartscouncil.org/grants or email the grant coordinator to set up a one-on-one meeting.

Assistance and feedback are always available throughout the application process. FY2023 applications and guidelines are available at slcartscouncil.org/grants. Still have questions? Please contact Alicia Murphy, Grant Coordinator, at grants@slcartscouncil.org.

Made possible with funds from the State Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor, and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.

************************

Schedule of Info Sessions

Tuesday, September 20, 11:00am

Virtual Session - Zoom

Thursday, September 29, 6:00pm

Virtual Session - Zoom

Wednesday, October 05, 11:00am

Virtual Session - Zoom

Thursday, October 06, 11:00am

Lewis County Location TBD

Saturday, October 22, 10:00am

SLC Arts

6 Raymond Street, Potsdam

Wednesday, October 26, 6:00pm

Virtual Session - Zoom

Wednesday, November 02, 11:00am

Thousand Islands Arts Center

314 John Street, Clayton

Saturday, November 05, 10:00am

Virtual Session - Zoom

Wednesday, November 09, 6:00pm

North Country Arts Council

95 Public Square, Watertown

Thursday, November 17, 10:00am

SLC Arts

6 Raymond Street, Potsdam

Monday, November 21, 10:00am

Virtual Session - Zoom

Monday, December 05, 11:00am

SLC Arts

6 Raymond Street, Potsdam-

