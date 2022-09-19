Grants for Artists in the North Country
Deadline for Grants Application is December 15
$84,000 to Support Local Arts Programming
JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES.
The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.
SLC Arts offers three grant opportunities:
1) The Individual Artist Grant funds the creation of new work that engages a segment of the community through a public program, such as a public exhibition or performance, and/or the inclusion of community involvement in the project’s development and creative process.
Amount: $1,000 - $2,500.
2) The Arts Education Grant supports meaningful arts education projects and the exploration of art and the artistic process.
Amount: $300 - $5,000.
3) The Community Arts Grant funds public arts experiences and fosters creative communities. Amount: $300 - $5,000.
The application deadline for all three grants is Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Want to learn how these grants can support YOUR work and impact YOUR community? Attend a free info session to learn more! First-time applicants are REQUIRED to attend an info session prior to submitting an application, but all are encouraged to do so. A schedule is available at slcartscouncil.org/grants or email the grant coordinator to set up a one-on-one meeting.
Assistance and feedback are always available throughout the application process. FY2023 applications and guidelines are available at slcartscouncil.org/grants. Still have questions? Please contact Alicia Murphy, Grant Coordinator, at grants@slcartscouncil.org.
Made possible with funds from the State Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor, and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.
Schedule of Info Sessions
Tuesday, September 20, 11:00am
Virtual Session - Zoom
Thursday, September 29, 6:00pm
Virtual Session - Zoom
Wednesday, October 05, 11:00am
Virtual Session - Zoom
Lewis County Location TBD
SLC Arts
6 Raymond Street, Potsdam
Virtual Session - Zoom
Wednesday, November 02, 11:00am
Thousand Islands Arts Center
314 John Street, Clayton
Saturday, November 05, 10:00am
Virtual Session - Zoom
Wednesday, November 09, 6:00pm
North Country Arts Council
95 Public Square, Watertown
Thursday, November 17, 10:00am
SLC Arts
6 Raymond Street, Potsdam
Virtual Session - Zoom
SLC Arts
6 Raymond Street, Potsdam-
