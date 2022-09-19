Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.(USDA.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park
Mailer sent to registered Democrats
State Democrats send voters pre-filled absentee ballot applications, GOP calls it ‘dishonest’

Latest News

According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less...
Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015, but could it be the end of the road?
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths fall slightly in second quarter but remain high
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say