Heavy rain Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a muggy night with lows staying in the 60s for most.

Early Monday morning we will start to see a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms between 6 AM and 9 AM. We will then get a short break before more thunderstorms move through between 11 AM and 2 PM with a slight chance of scattered rain remaining into Tuesday. A few of our thunderstorms could create strong wind gusts.

Tuesday we will see a slight chance of rain with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday we will see more heavy rain and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with a slight chance of rain.

Friday will be a chilly day with highs in the mid 50s.

Next weekend is looking dry with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.