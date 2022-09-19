Instacart launches grocery ‘smart cart’ feature

Instacart unveils a new innovation to help groceries stores bring together the best of online...
Instacart unveils a new innovation to help groceries stores bring together the best of online and in-person shopping.(Instacart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some California residents will soon be able to shop at the first-ever connected stores from Instacart.

The grocery technology company made the announcement Monday.

The aim is to help grocery stores bring together the best of online ordering and in-store shopping for customers.

Instacart says connected stores will create a unified, personalized experience for buyers by allowing them to move smoothly between the store’s app and its physical, in-store experience.

The innovation has six new offerings: Caper Cart smart cart, scan and pay, lists, Carrot Tags, FoodStorm department orders, and out of stock insights.

All of those offerings are designed to make the shopping experience easier for customers.

Instacart says the first connected store will open at Bristol Farms in Irvine, California.

There is no word yet on when that will happen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park

Latest News

FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed
Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico
Ogdensburg lawmakers want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant...
Lawmakers want Albany to pay for state’s vacant properties in Ogdensburg