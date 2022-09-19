Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.

While at CVCF, she served most notably as the Union President of CSEA Local 187 and was elected an AFSCME Delegate to represent her colleagues at state and national level conventions. Jolene was passionate about her advocacy of others through her work with the union, which brought her countless opportunities to make new friends, travel to new places, and make a difference. She was most proud of her devotion to raising funds for and “taking the plunge” in icy waters to support the Special Olympics. Since she started her campaign, she’s raised thousands of dollars for this important organization. In addition to advocating for her colleagues, she was elected to the Thousand Islands Central School Board of Education and proudly served the school and the community for 22 years. For many of those years, she was appointed the District Clerk. She was also a life-long communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rosiere, and was a frequent lector and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She taught catechism for several years, directed the annual Christmas play, and helped young parishioners earn their sacraments of first communion and confirmation.

Raising her three children was her proudest accomplishment. She was always highly involved in all of their activities and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Boy Scout Assistant Leader, and Girl Scout Leader. She went to every sporting event, play, musical, concert, and parade. She continued this dedicated support with her grandchildren. No matter the event, you could always find her in the stands or on the sideline, cheering on her children and grandchildren. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jarvis, three children, Jennifer (Erik) Hauck of Watertown, Jarrod (Staci) Radley of Cape Vincent, and Julia (Timothy) Morse of Canton, NY; four grandchildren, Leah, Liam, and Levi Hauck and Lydia Morse. She is also survived by her brothers Michael (Rose) Reff of Cape Vincent, John (Randy Breunig) Reff of Boulder, CO, William (Linda) Reff of Peru, IL, and her sister Sue-Ellen (Eric) Thompson of Rush, NY, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Marie Potter, and an infant son, Jeremy Edward Radley.

Calling hours will be held on October 1st from 10:30 am-11:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul’s Church, Rosiere, with a funeral mass to follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. There will be a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Rosiere. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the Special Olympics of Central New York at 6315 Fly Rd, East Syracuse, NY 13057, or Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.