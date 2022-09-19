Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Proctor Lane in Ogdensburg.

Mr. Cohen died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his daughter Bambi Cohen and his Girlfriend Cheryl Rami at his side.

A full obituary will be published soon.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.