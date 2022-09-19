Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Proctor Lane in Ogdensburg.

Mr. Cohen died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his daughter Bambi Cohen and his Girlfriend Cheryl Rami at his side.

A full obituary will be published soon.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening,...
Bruce A. McDermott, 68, of Orleans
Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown passed away Saturday evening, September 17, 2022, at Hospice...
Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown
Ogdensburg lawmakers want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant...
Lawmakers want Albany to pay for state’s vacant properties in Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Gary Dillabough, age 76, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home with his wife and...
Gary Dillabough, 76, of Massena
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game
wwny
Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
wwny
WWNY Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
Flood Warning
Flood warning issued for St. Lawrence County
Police lights
Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury