Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Ogdensburg
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Proctor Lane in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Cohen died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his daughter Bambi Cohen and his Girlfriend Cheryl Rami at his side.
A full obituary will be published soon.
