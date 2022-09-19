Lawmakers want Albany to pay for state’s vacant properties in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg lawmakers want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant...
Ogdensburg lawmakers want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant properties to the city.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If it works, it would be a first. Ogdensburg city councillors want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant properties to the city.

The state has a lot of abandoned property in Ogdensburg and City Councillor John Rishe wants the state to pay the city the equivalent of $8.2 million in tax exemptions.

“They own more than 30 percent of the property - not the value of the property, but 30 percent of the land mass of the city of Ogdensburg. I don’t think there’s another community in New York state that has that kind of claim to fame,” he said.

Of that 30 percent, more than half of it sits on the water. That includes the shuttered Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and state psychiatric center.

City Councillor Dan Scamperle thinks his fellow lawmaker is onto something.

“You’re talking, you know, $20 to $40 million a year that the state is just taking out of our economy by these two facilities, and yet they still own this property - property that has dilapidated and needs to be cleaned up that they’re ignoring,” he said.

Rishe plans on presenting a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program in which the state would pay Ogdensburg money.

7 News received a statement from State Senator Patty Ritchie saying she’s currently drafting legislation that would order the state to pay taxes and provide the city with some economic relief.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park

Latest News

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game
wwny
Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
wwny
WWNY Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge