Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match.

Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets.

She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge how old she is, but Zehr thinks she might be around 3.

Mocha is ready to be adopted, but there are plenty other pets at the shelter, including 28 dogs and dozens of cats.

Stop by the shelter to check them out. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.