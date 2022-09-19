Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha

Lewis County Humane Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match.

Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets.

She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge how old she is, but Zehr thinks she might be around 3.

Mocha is ready to be adopted, but there are plenty other pets at the shelter, including 28 dogs and dozens of cats.

Stop by the shelter to check them out. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

