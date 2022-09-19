Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was charged with assault after an argument allegedly turned physical Saturday.

State police say 57-year-old Peter Cavanaugh allegedly pushed the victim and struck them in the back of the head.

The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of a cut but was released.

Cavanaugh left the scene before troopers arrived. He was located later and charged with third-degree assault.

He was arraigned in Norfolk town court and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.