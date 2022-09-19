Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the end of an era for Tim and Deb McAtee: they’ve sold Dry Hill Ski Area. Pat and Boo Jareo closed on the property last week.

“Definitely bittersweet after 40 years. I found I’m having a hard time letting go, even though I know it’s time to do it, so a lot of emotions,” said Tim.

He and his wife say the timing is right. But selling Dry Hill meant finding a buyer to carry on the legacy.

“It is such a legacy that Tim is leaving, really. He’s probably a little bit too humble about it, but he has built something really special here,” said Deb.

Pat and Boo Jareo say they’re the right people for the job.

“We have the talent base. Pat, being an engineer, deals with pumps and motors and engines. (Me) being a skier and caterer, I think we have the technical and hospitality part,” said Boo.

There were other interested buyers, but the McAtees trust the Jareos to continue to serve the north country skiers, snowboarders and tubers.

“Just like to see the ski area grow and stay as popular as it has been, we are blessed with a very loyal customer base and I appreciate that and hope you’ll continue that,” said Tim.

“Tim has done a great job here for the last 40 years. We’re going to take his legacy and carry it forward and improve on it,” said Pat.

The McAtees have seen generations of skiers on the hill and the Jareos want to keep that going.

“The learn to ski program has been huge in this community; we want to keep that going we want to grow it. We would like to see every elementary school child on skis at some point,” said Boo.

This September, it’s Pat and Boo - not Tim and Deb - who are busy getting Dry Hill ready for the upcoming season.

