Memorial Service: Alice M. Powell, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The memorial mass for Alice M. Powell will be 10 am Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating.

Mrs. Powell, wife of David Powell, Sackets Harbor,  passed away September 8th, 2022 in Watertown.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joanne passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Friday (Sept 16, 2022) surrounded by...
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
Apartment at 140 High Street
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Boo Jareo and her son
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area

Obituaries

Candles
Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
Upstate New York Poison Center
Poison center offers advice to parents and kids
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded...
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
Money
Watertown hydro revenue down, sales tax income up
Candles
Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday,...
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent