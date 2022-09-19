Memorial Service: Alice M. Powell, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The memorial mass for Alice M. Powell will be 10 am Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating.

Mrs. Powell, wife of David Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away September 8th, 2022 in Watertown.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

