Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is in the spotlight for the direction it’s heading in financially.

The city is one of 3 communities in the United States being recognized by the International City/County Management Association at its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio.

The association highlights municipalities that have reduced tax burdens on property owners.

City Manager Stephen Jellie spoke with 7 News from Columbus Monday. We asked him if this recognition validates the moves the council has made with cuts and changes in the fire and police departments.

“I don’t know if this was meant to be a validation, but it’s an identification that an international group sees the city is recognizing its trouble and facing them head up and that not all solutions are going to be popular. Sometimes as leaders even in small communities we are going to have to do unpopular things for the benefit of the community,” he said.

Jellie hopes this recognition will help the city lure developers looking to build on vacant city land along the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.