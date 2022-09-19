Poison center offers advice to parents and kids

Upstate New York Poison Center
Upstate New York Poison Center(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a warning about potential poisons in the classroom and the influence of video trends.

The Upstate New York Poison Center in Syracuse says as the new school year ramps up, parents should talk to their children about the dangers they might face.

The center warns about social media trends where kids are challenged to do something or eat something.

Also, kids should know not to take someone else’s medication. Another concern is what a student does with hand sanitizer.

“I think the temptation is in that small population it’s just confusion. They don’t recognize that it is something that is on the hands and not in the mouth. So, picking it up and taking a swallow of it. In the older population, the temptation is that it’s 70 percent alcohol,” said Michele Caliva, administrative director, Upstate New York Poison Center.

Last year, the center was alarmed by the number of children who were unintentionally poisoned by pain medications, like getting an extra dose of ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park

Latest News

We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
Apartment at 140 High Street
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Boo Jareo and her son
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area