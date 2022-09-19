Poison center offers advice to parents and kids

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a warning about potential poisons in the classroom and the influence of video trends.

The Upstate New York Poison Center in Syracuse says as the new school year ramps up, parents should talk to their children about the dangers they might face.

The center warns about social media trends where kids are challenged to do something or eat something.

Also, kids should know not to take someone else’s medication. Another concern is what a student does with hand sanitizer.

“I think the temptation is in that small population it’s just confusion. They don’t recognize that it is something that is on the hands and not in the mouth. So, picking it up and taking a swallow of it. In the older population, the temptation is that it’s 70 percent alcohol,” said Michele Caliva, administrative director, Upstate New York Poison Center.

Last year, the center was alarmed by the number of children who were unintentionally poisoned by pain medications, like getting an extra dose of ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

