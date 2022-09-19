Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family.

Rebecca passed away at home Friday, September 16th. She was 27 years old.

Born in Watertown August 06, 1995, Rebecca was a daughter to Noel and Heather (Oatman) LaLonde. She was educated locally and worked as a delivery agent for Houghton News.

Rebecca loved her entire family, especially the kids. She enjoyed taking care of Lynkin and Noelyn, and spending time with her cousins and nieces and nephews. She was a bright smile on a dark day. She was her father’s best friend and mini-me.

Rebecca will be missed by all who knew her.

Besides her parents, Noel and Heather, Rebecca is survived by her son, Amare Payton; and her siblings, Natasha and Scott Warner, Linda LaLonde (significant other Lakendrick Cobey), Randall James Bell, III, Jake and Katrina LaLonde, Amber Pitcher, Angel Bell, Paige LaLonde, Kylie Bell, & Brody Bell.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

