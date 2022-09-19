Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family.

Rebecca passed away at home Friday, September 16th. She was 27 years old.

Born in Watertown August 06, 1995, Rebecca was a daughter to Noel and Heather (Oatman) LaLonde. She was educated locally and worked as a delivery agent for Houghton News.

Rebecca loved her entire family, especially the kids. She enjoyed taking care of Lynkin and Noelyn, and spending time with her cousins and nieces and nephews. She was a bright smile on a dark day. She was her father’s best friend and mini-me.

Rebecca will be missed by all who knew her.

Besides her parents, Noel and Heather, Rebecca is survived by her son, Amare Payton; and her siblings, Natasha and Scott Warner, Linda LaLonde (significant other Lakendrick Cobey), Randall James Bell, III, Jake and Katrina LaLonde, Amber Pitcher, Angel Bell, Paige LaLonde, Kylie Bell, & Brody Bell.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Joanne passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Friday (Sept 16, 2022) surrounded by...
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
Apartment at 140 High Street
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Boo Jareo and her son
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area

Obituaries

Candles
Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
Upstate New York Poison Center
Poison center offers advice to parents and kids
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded...
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
Money
Watertown hydro revenue down, sales tax income up
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday,...
Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent