WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown passed away Saturday evening, September 17, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Bob was born in Watertown July 31, 1936, son of Joseph J. and Anna (Lorello) Capone. He was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School, received his bachelor’s degree in History from LeMoyne College in 1959, and then did graduate work.

On January 3, 1986 he married Patricia M. Campbell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit C. Dostie officiating.

Bob served in the US Army, entering on November 23, 1959. He served three years actively and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves on October 31, 1965.

He taught Social Studies at Holley Central School in grades 7 - 12 and retired after 27 years of teaching at the school. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and more recently St. Anthony’s Church. Bob was a commissioned lay minister for the sick and elderly, a lector, and a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of American Legion Post 61 and NYS Retired Teacher’s Association. He was an avid table tennis player, and enjoyed playing the piano, fishing, photography, and listening to music.

Along with his wife, Patricia M. Campbell, Bob is survived by sister-in-law Sally Capone, Star Lake; nieces and nephews; and cousins, including Buck Jones.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 26, at 10 AM at St. Anthony’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. At his request, there are no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Bob’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St. or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

