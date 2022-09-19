Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 11 am prior to the funeral on Saturday.

Born January 1st, 1944 in Watertown, NY. She was the daughter of late William and Gertrude Bertrand Pattison. She married Albert J. Romano on October 4th, 1966 and resided in Watertown, NY where they raised their children. Mr. Romano died in 2013.

Sally was employed in the house keeping department at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Her favorite past times were crocheting and going to Bingo. Sally loved her pet birds named Jim and Frankie. Sally was an avid Elvis Presley fan and loved Country Music. She could be seen tapping her foot to the music.

Sally was known for her giving nature and happy personality. One of her fondest memories was crocheting a flag and sending it to Jerry Lewis who put it in his museum.

She is survived by her children, Donald (Karen) Ruppe, California, Darlene (Mark) Montgomery, New York , Albert (Barbara) Romano Jr, Dexter, NY and James Romano, Watertown, NY; Nine grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; her siblings William Pattison, Clayton, NY, Barbara Cornaire, Clayton, NY.

Preceded in death was her sister, Jeanie Pattison,. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

