Showers & thunderstorms today

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a gray, cloudy day.

There’s a 90% chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us all morning and into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There could be a few showers overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

It will be drier Tuesday. There’s only a 30% chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

It’s the last full day of summer on Wednesday and it will feel like it. It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Fall doesn’t start until 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, but it will feel like it all day. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

