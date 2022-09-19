Watertown hydro revenue down, sales tax income up

Money
Money(MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When Watertown City Council meets Monday night, lawmakers will see numbers they will like and some they may not like.

First: revenue from its hydroelectric facility is down drastically for august. The city took in $157,000. That’s off 74 percent from what the city made last year in August. Last summer was really, really wet.

Compare the revenue to what the city budgeted and it’s off 31.5 percent for the year. The city is only 2 months into its fiscal year though.

Second: better numbers with sales tax revenue. For August, Watertown’s receipts are up 6 percent when compared to last August.

For the year, sales tax revenue is up 3.31 percent over budget, or $129,448.

