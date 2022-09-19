Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have opened an investigation into what may - or may not have - happened at Saturday night’s Red & Black football game.

There was a report of a fan with a gun. That report was not confirmed over the weekend.

However, police told 7 News Monday afternoon that they are in the preliminary stages of an investigation to find out whether it’s true.

There was also an altercation between members of the Red & Black and Broome County, which led to Broome County leaving at halftime, and Watertown getting the forfeit.

