Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime(wwny)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have opened an investigation into what may - or may not have - happened at Saturday night’s Red & Black football game.

There was a report of a fan with a gun. That report was not confirmed over the weekend.

However, police told 7 News Monday afternoon that they are in the preliminary stages of an investigation to find out whether it’s true.

There was also an altercation between members of the Red & Black and Broome County, which led to Broome County leaving at halftime, and Watertown getting the forfeit.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious car-pedestrian crash in the town of...
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge.
Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park

Latest News

Ogdensburg City Hall
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
Ogdensburg lawmakers want New York state to make payments on all of its abandoned or vacant...
Lawmakers want Albany to pay for state’s vacant properties in Ogdensburg
wwny
Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge
wwny
WWNY Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge