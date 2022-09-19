Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun laws, historical reenactments may be in jeopardy. That’s because antique weapons are now subject to the same regulations as their modern counterparts:

This is what happens when people who don’t understand guns write gun laws.

Sarah Moore

As re-enactors, we can jump over to Vermont, Massachusetts, Ohio or Pennsylvania to reenact if NYS stops the hobby.

Cathy Stitch Arie

Beginning next month, Watertown’s CitiBus will no longer enter the parking lots of apartment buildings throughout the city. Officials say the change is being made to improve on-time performance and public safety:

This is just not right! The older and disabled folks that can’t get across an iced-over parking lot...are once again being ignored.

Beverly Morisey

There is paperwork for them to qualify for the paratransit CitiBus. This service is by appointment door to door.

Becky Littlefield

Instead of college, many high school students are learning a trade. We spoke with some students about why they’re choosing a different path. Here’s how some of you weighed in on that:

I’d recommend college...The body can’t handle that labor after 50.

Jordan Freeman

Trade schooling is such a better option...A graduate can make an excellent living and not worry about years of repaying huge debt.

Celine Tillman

