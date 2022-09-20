Cloudy with a small chance of rain

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers were moving through the north country early this morning.

After that, there’s only a 30% chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Wednesday is the last full day of summer and it will feel like it. We could see a glimmer of sun in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Clouds roll in and rain is possible late in the afternoon. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and damaging winds are possible and could continue overnight.

Fall starts at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, but it will feel fall-like all day. It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Friday will be another cool day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It looks like we’re in for a nice fall weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs un the upper 60s.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
Student Loan Forgiveness
Hochul announces initiative to give back to public servants, provides student loan forgiveness
Copenhagen educator Lori Atkinson was a finalist for New York State Teacher of the year.
Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Boo and Pat Jareo
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
Players seen packing up after the game was forfeited at halftime
Watertown police open probe into what happened at Red & Black game

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7
Cloudy and cool
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Showers & thunderstorms today