WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers were moving through the north country early this morning.

After that, there’s only a 30% chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Wednesday is the last full day of summer and it will feel like it. We could see a glimmer of sun in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Clouds roll in and rain is possible late in the afternoon. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and damaging winds are possible and could continue overnight.

Fall starts at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, but it will feel fall-like all day. It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.

Friday will be another cool day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

It looks like we’re in for a nice fall weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs un the upper 60s.

Showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.