Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fostering Futures, a CHJC (Children’s Home of Jefferson County) program, will host a Kinship Awareness Color Fun 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, September 25 at the Remington Recreational Trail in Canton.

Tiffany Forsythe appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the program and the event. Watch her interview above.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m.

It costs $25 per person to participate. Admission for children 12 years of age and under is free.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/kinship-awareness-color-walkrun-tickets-395818201897.

Fostering Futures provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth parents or guardians.

The Program allows children who may have been abused or neglected, and/or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting with loved ones, attend public school, and be an active member of the community.

For more information on the color run or the program, call 315-229-3453.

WWNY Color fun walk/run to promote kinship awareness
