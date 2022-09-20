Expect Snow murder trial in 2023

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023.

That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is accused in the shooting death of Crane School of Music student Elizabeth Howell, 21.

Howell was shot as she walked on a road near the college campus.

Pasqua said Tuesday he anticipates a trial in the early months of 2023. “That would be the soonest, I would say,” he told 7 News.

Preliminary legal matters - motions, responses, hearings - will take place starting with the filing of defense motions in mid-October.

If Snow goes to trial In February, it will have been a year since his arrest. Pasqua said there’s nothing unusual abot that, given that it’s a homicide case.

“I don’t think that’s a long period of time,” he said.

Snow remains in custody.

