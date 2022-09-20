Fall arts festival coming soon

Local Arts Fall Festival
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is hosting the Local Arts Fall Festival next month.

DBA president Joseph Wessner says that what used to be called the Black River Fall Festival now goes by its acronym, LAFF.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, at Watertown’s Riverwalk Park.

There will be food vendors, live music on two stages, arts and crafts vendors, street performers, and live art demonstrations.

The North Country Arts Council will also hold its fall art show there.

You can email watertowndba@publicsquare.com for more information, or go to publicsquare.com or the DBA’s Facebook page.

