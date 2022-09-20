Gloria J. Lamendola, 72, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gloria J. Lamendola, age 72, are saddened to announce her passing on Sunday September 18, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday September 22, 2022 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to follow immediately funeral services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. A full obituary to follow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

National Grid has delivered half a million dollars to help with costs of building a new YMCA in...
National Grid gives $550K to Watertown YMCA project
Candles
William Robert Herrmann, 79, of Glenfield
Mr. Terrance passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on Sunday (Sept 18, 2022)...
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg
On July 2, 2022, Nora Ellen McGregor (also known as “Ellie”) rejoined her heavenly family and...
Nora Ellen McGregor, 83, of Massena
Melissa M. Conto, 45 of Harpp Street Morrisonville, passed away unexpectedly at CVPH Medical...
Melissa M. Conto, 45 of Morrisonville

Obituaries

Candles
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
At current levels, people are pulling their boats out of the water a month earlier than normal.
Low water levels cause early end of boating season
James passed away after a brief illness at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday September 15,...
James R. Alguire, of Massena
Candles
Graveside Service: Donald E. DeNardo, 69, of Watertown
National Rifle Association logo
National Rifle Association grades congressional incumbents, candidate