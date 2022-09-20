Gloria J. Lamendola, 72, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gloria J. Lamendola, age 72, are saddened to announce her passing on Sunday September 18, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, NY.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday September 22, 2022 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to follow immediately funeral services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. A full obituary to follow.

