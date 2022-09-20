Graveside Service: Donald E. DeNardo, 69, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. DeNardo, 69, of Watertown, NY, passed away March 19, 2020 .

A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, September 24th at Brookside Cemetery 19000 County Road 165, Watertown, NY. The grave is located to the right of the main flag pole.

A celebration of life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 th at the VFW at 231 Bellew Ave., in Watertown.  All are welcome to come and share a memory.

He was born on September 20, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of Joseph and Pauline (Bovee) DeNardo, Don was a Vietnam veteran and gifted musician.

Among his survivors are his brother, Gary DeNardo of Richland, NY; a sister, Jo Ann DeNardo; and two nieces and a nephew and cousins.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

