Hazel M. DeShane, 84, of Raymondville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Hazel M. DeShane, 84, a resident of the River Road, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. DeShane passed away Monday morning at Rochester General Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Hazel M. DeShane.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
Joanne passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Friday (Sept 16, 2022) surrounded by...
Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg
We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.
Your Turn: feedback on reenactments, CitiBus change & trade school vs. college
Apartment at 140 High Street
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed

Obituaries

Local educator a Teacher of the Year finalist
Boo Jareo and her son
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
Candles
Celebration of Life: Adeline Smith Ormsby, 8, of Woodville
Upstate New York Poison Center
Poison center offers advice to parents and kids
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded...
Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown
Money
Watertown hydro revenue down, sales tax income up