Hazel M. DeShane, 84, of Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Hazel M. DeShane, 84, a resident of the River Road, Raymondville, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. DeShane passed away Monday morning at Rochester General Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Hazel M. DeShane.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.