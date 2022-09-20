Highlights & scores: Busy night for girls on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Girls took centerstage in Frontier League soccer on Monday.

Among the contests, the Watertown Cyclones hosted the General Brown Lions.

Gianna Wood was busy in goal for General Brown.

Ella Bowman scored the first two goals of the game for Watertown, putting the Cyclones on top 2-0.

Ava Virga recorded the shutout in goal for Watertown.

Alex Machutek scored three goals for the Cyclones.

Final score: Watertown 9, General Brown 0.

The Sackets Harbor girls have started out with a 1-4 overall mark and are 1-2 in league play.

Coach Dan Green lost key players to graduation but is hoping his team’s cohesiveness will lead to success as the season goes along.

The Lady Patriots hope the team’s bonding will mean more wins with the meat of the league schedule coming up.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Watertown 9, General Brown 0

Indian River 5, South Jefferson 0

Lowville, Carthage -- postponed

Beaver River 4, Copenhagen 3

South Lewis 1, Lyme 0

Belleville Henderson 2, LaFargeville 1

Sandy Creek 2, Sackets Harbor 1

St. Lawrence Central 5, Madrid-Waddington 1

Massena 8, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Malone 2, Salmon River 0

Gouverneur 3, Lisbon 2

Boys’ high school soccer

Lisbon 3, St. Lawrence Central 0

High school volleyball

Tupper Lake 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Malone 3, Chateaugay 2

Salmon River 3, Massena 2

